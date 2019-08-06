Snoop Dogg-Backed Fintech Co. Reaches $5.5B Valuation

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Swedish banking and payments startup Klarna, which counts Snoop Dogg as a minority shareholder and advertising partner, said Tuesday it has reached a $5.5 billion valuation, making it one of the largest private fintech companies in the world. The post-money valuation follows a $460 million fundraising round led by investor Dragoneer Investment Group, according to the announcement. Klarna said it would use the funds to pursue growth in U.S. markets and Australia. Klarna, a payment provider and bank, markets a payment system that acts as an alternative to traditional credit cards. The company’s website says it offers consumers flexibility by allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS