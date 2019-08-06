UK Says Cleaning Chemical Deal May Need To Be Scrubbed

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog suggested Tuesday that cleaning chemical company Ecolab Inc.'s completed acquisition of rival Holchem Group Ltd. may need to be undone because the combined company will face little competition for the supply of chemicals to food and beverage makers in the country following the purchase. The Competition and Markets Authority has provisionally found the deal will likely lessen competition substantially, since it creates a combined company that controls between 40% and 50% of the market in the U.K. The agency said in a statement Tuesday that this share is "much greater than any of the remaining competitors" and noted the...

