Kirin Inks $1.2B Health-Focused Deal With Cosmetics Co.

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings said Tuesday that it has agreed to buy a minority stake in cosmetics maker FANCL for 129.3 billion yen ($1.2 billion) as both companies look to forge a new health and well-being-focused unit. Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. said that it has agreed to acquire roughly 39.5 million shares of Japan's FANCL Corp., shaking out to 30.3% of of FANCL’s outstanding shares and 33% of its voting shares. The companies said they are still determining the overall strategy of the partnership and will hash it out in ensuing discussions. The deal comes after both Kirin and FANCL launched...

