Icahn Ups Cloudera Stake After Floating Possible Board Push

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn has increased his stake in Cloudera within days of revealing his position in the cloud software company and floating the possibility that he may seek board representation, according to recent regulatory filings. Icahn disclosed that his stake has grown to about 14.42% in an amended statement filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Icahn had revealed on Aug. 1 that his beneficial ownership was about 12.62%, according to SEC documents. In that Aug. 1 disclosure, Icahn said he believed Cloudera's shares were undervalued. Cloudera, a software company whose platform supports data engineering, storage and analytics,...

