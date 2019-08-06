FTC Taking A Closer Look At Edgewell’s $1.37B Startup Buy

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Schick parent Edgewell Personal Care Co. disclosed Tuesday that the Federal Trade Commission is seeking more details on the company's planned $1.37 billion combination with private equity-backed shaving startup Harry's Inc. "The companies received a second request from the FTC and are continuing to work cooperatively and constructively to provide the FTC the information it needs in a timely manner so that it may complete its review," Edgewell said in a financial filing. The skincare-focused company added that the timeline for the deal remains unchanged, with the expected closing date still slated for the first quarter of 2020. The pair announced...

