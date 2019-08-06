Novartis Hid Bogus Data, May Face Penalties, FDA Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Novartis-owned gene therapy company covered up data manipulation when seeking approval for a muscle disease medication and could face criminal sanctions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. In a striking announcement, the FDA said that Novartis-owned AveXis Inc. knew about manipulated data from animal testing prior to the agency’s May approval of Zolgensma, a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy that has a $2.1 million price tag. Nonetheless, AveXis waited until after it secured approval to fess up, according to Tuesday’s announcement. “AveXis became aware of the issue of the data manipulation ... before the FDA approved the product,...

