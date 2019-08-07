RBS Sued Over £8M Loss In Hedging Products Tied To Libor

Law360, London (August 7, 2019, 5:56 PM BST) -- A trust company is suing Royal Bank of Scotland PLC for allegedly negligently selling it interest-rate hedging products tied to Libor that damaged its financial position and cost it millions of pounds on two investment properties. Boyse (International) Ltd., a trust company registered in Gibraltar, is seeking £8.1 million ($9.8 million) in losses and damages it claims to have incurred as a result of interest rate hedging products it entered into with RBS in 2008. The firm said in documents filed with the High Court on Aug. 1 that the bank breached its duties by misrepresenting the suitability of the financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS