Fla. Takes Over Epstein Release Probe From Sheriff

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Florida state investigators will take over the Palm Beach County sheriff's criminal probe into allegations that wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein was able to have "improper" sexual contact with women while serving out his 2008 sentence and start looking into other "irregularities" in the investigation and prosecution of Epstein's case. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would take over the sheriff's office's ongoing criminal probe. That investigation was opened after Brad Edwards, a lawyer for multiple Epstein accusers, said at a press conference last month that Epstein had "improper sexual contact" with women while he was on...

