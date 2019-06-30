Creditors Say Ch. 11 Loan Shorts Philly Hospital Patients

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that post-petition financing proposed by the bankrupt operator of two Philadelphia hospitals offers too many lender protections and not enough assurance that patient care costs will be covered during its Chapter 11. In an objection filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross’ court, the official committee of unsecured creditors raised numerous red flags with Center City Healthcare LLC's up to $65 million debtor-in-possession funding from prepetition lender MidCap Funding, which includes the roll-up of much of the roughly $57 million prepetition debt owed to MidCap. The committee contends only about $5.2 million of...

