Sony, Fujifilm End Magnetic Tape IP Fight At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Following Fujifilm and Sony's recent deal to end their patent fight over magnetic tapes for audio cassettes and videotapes, the Federal Circuit on Tuesday said it was lifting an import ban on Sony's data cartridges. In a nonprecedential order, the appellate court agreed to drop a U.S. International Trade Commission decision banning several of Sony Corp.'s products that were found to infringe a patent owned by Fujifilm Corp., noting that the companies entered into a July 25 stipulation to dismiss the allegations. According to the voluntary stipulation, the parties recently entered into a "worldwide resolution agreement and patent cross-license" that resolved...

