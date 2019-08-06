2 Venable Partners Accused Of Verbal Abuse, Sex Bias

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A legal secretary claims two Venable partners verbally abused her for years, culminating in an incident that resulted in a panic attack and a trip to the emergency room, according to a sex discrimination suit filed in California state court. In a suit filed on Aug. 1, Marjan Rabbi claims that partner Alex M. Weingarten screamed at her, called her "useless to him," was demeaning about her math-learning disability called dyscalculia, and attempted to drive her away so that he could be assigned a "young, attractive secretary" until she finally relented and requested to be reassigned to a different partner in December...

