Man Sentenced For Bogus Travel, Jewelry Insurance Claims

Law360, London (August 7, 2019, 6:15 PM BST) -- A man has been sentenced for making multiple fake insurance claims under his travel and jewelry coverage, including four separate payments for his partner's engagement ring, police in London said Wednesday. Warren Wills, 35, was slapped with a 12-month order at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday requiring him to complete 240 hours of unpaid work, City of London Police said. He had pled guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation in the southeastern city's court. The City of London Police's fraud enforcement department led the criminal investigation into Wills and discovered he had made six false claims under three...

