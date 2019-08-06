Energy Drink Maker Says Monster Launched Smear Campaign

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Energy drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. accused rival Monster Energy Inc. of orchestrating a smear campaign against Vital's energy drink Bang while peddling its own Bang knockoff Reign, according to a suit filed Wednesday in Florida. Florida-based Vital, which does business as VPX Sports, said Monster "has resorted to unscrupulous, anti-competitive practices in an attempt to force Bang Energy out of the market" by creating a knockoff sugar-free energy drink called Reign and pairing the launch of the product with a smear campaign against Bang that included utilizing social media influencers and having its counsel send letters to retailers. Vital says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS