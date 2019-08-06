Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Drink Maker Says Monster Launched Smear Campaign

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Energy drink maker Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc. accused rival Monster Energy Inc. of orchestrating a smear campaign against Vital's energy drink Bang while peddling its own Bang knockoff Reign, according to a suit filed Wednesday in Florida.

Florida-based Vital, which does business as VPX Sports, said Monster "has resorted to unscrupulous, anti-competitive practices in an attempt to force Bang Energy out of the market" by creating a knockoff sugar-free energy drink called Reign and pairing the launch of the product with a smear campaign against Bang that included utilizing social media influencers and having its counsel send letters to retailers.

Florida Southern

Other Statutory Actions

August 6, 2019

