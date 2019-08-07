Sidley, White & Case Steer Qatari Fund's $550M Oryx Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas company Oryx Midstream Services on Wednesday said Qatar's sovereign wealth fund will buy a stake in the business from private equity owner Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in a $550 million deal steered by Sidley Austin LLP and White & Case LLP. Oryx, which markets itself as the largest privately held midstream oil and gas operator in the Permian Basin, did not specify how much of the company a Qatar Investment Authority affiliate will buy, simply stating the stake is "significant." The deal comes four months after Stonepeak took over Oryx from an investor group in a $3.6 billion deal....

