Italy Hits Cardboard-Makers With €287M In Antitrust Fines

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Italy's antitrust enforcer fined the main corrugated cardboard manufacturers in the country and an industry association a total of €287 million ($321.7 million) for price fixing and other coordinated activity. The Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato said in a statement Wednesday that its investigation uncovered two separate anti-competitive agreements among dozens of companies and subsidiaries that manufacture corrugated cardboard sheets and boxes. The agency issued €110 million in fines for a pact among the sheet-makers that was allegedly in place from 2004 until 2017, and €178 million for an agreement among the box-makers that was said to be in...

