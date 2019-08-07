KPMG Poaches SFO Veteran For Corporate Crime Team

Law360, London (August 7, 2019, 5:44 PM BST) -- Serious Fraud Office veteran Mark Thompson is to leave the crime-fighting agency to join KPMG's major fraud investigations group in the fall. Thompson, the SFO's chief operating officer — who worked for KPMG before moving to spend 15 years at the agency — will return to the consulting giant as a special adviser in November, KPMG said on Monday. “Economic crime is recognised as a major threat to the U.K., and I look forward to helping KPMG and its clients tackle that threat,” Thompson said in a statement. Thompson is the only person who is not a lawyer to have led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS