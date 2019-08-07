Barings Closes €1.5B European Private Credit Fund

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Investment management firm Barings on Wednesday said it closed its latest Europe-focused fund with €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion), which will be used to invest in private senior secured corporate loans. Barings LLC said that it closed Barings European Private Loan Fund II with commitments from more than 45 new and existing institutional investors from Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The firm said it received contributions from public and private pensions, insurance companies, family offices, and funds of funds. "The trends and dynamics underlying the European private credit market have shifted considerably in the past decade, creating an opportunity for direct...

