How A 'Veronica Mars' Star Traded Acting For The Law

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Sometimes people on the street stop Walden Macht & Haran LLP associate Edward "Teddy" Dunn and say they know his face. They're not devotees of his lawyering — they're "marshmallows," as fans of the cult show "Veronica Mars" call themselves. These interactions continued years after he left behind his character on the teen detective drama. When he was in law school, a stranger asked if he would be appearing in the Kickstarter-funded movie. That was his first time hearing about it. With a brand-new season of the show out now on Hulu, Dunn spoke with Law360 about his career pivot and...

