IRS Slams Pot Shop’s Bid To Restore $600K Write-Off

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Federal law still prohibits tax breaks for selling marijuana, the Internal Revenue Service has told the U.S. Tax Court, asking it to uphold the agency’s decision to deny over $600,000 in tax deductions to a Colorado marijuana dispensary. The Tax Court has concluded multiple times that marijuana sales are still grounds to bar federal tax breaks, the IRS said Aug. 1 in response to Boulder Alternative Care LLC’s bid to have the deductions of $636,000 restored. Marijuana is illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act, and Internal Revenue Code Section 280E prohibits business deductions for those trafficking in a controlled substance,...

