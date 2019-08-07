Conn. Adopts New ABA Rules Covering Atty Advertising

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Connecticut will become the first state to adopt the American Bar Association's sweeping set of changes to the rules governing lawyer advertising and client solicitation. Connecticut's revised Rules of Professional Conduct, which are scheduled to go into effect in January, will cover how lawyers may solicit clients and how they may communicate about their services, according to a recent announcement by the Connecticut Superior Court, which adopted the revisions in June. The ABA's comprehensive revamp, more than four years in the making, subsumed many of the topics covered by its Model Rules of Professional Conduct on direct solicitations and promotion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS