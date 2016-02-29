SEC Wants Marijuana Co. Exec Banned From Trading Stocks

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday to ban a businessman from running a publicly traded company or trading penny stocks like the ones he allegedly inflated by lying about his company's offerings in Colorado's recreational marijuana market. The motion said Thomas J. Parilla, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, had consented to being barred from offering penny stocks and acting as an officer or director of any company trading in SEC-registered securities. His consent comes without admitting to or denying any of the SEC's accusations that he had falsely claimed his company, Fortitude Group Inc., was offering...

