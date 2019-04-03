Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Last Jones Day 'Doe' Can't Keep Name Out Of Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The last pseudonymous accuser in a proposed class action alleging Jones Day systematically discriminates against female attorneys had her bid to keep her name secret rejected by a federal judge on Wednesday.

A judge on Wednesday denied a motion by the last of four pseudonymous plaintiffs to keep her name secret as part of a proposed class action alleging Jones Day systematically discriminates against female attorneys. (Getty)

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss denied Doe 4’s motion to proceed under a pseudonym in a sealed order, rejecting the ex-associate’s renewed attempt to keep her name secret weeks after three of her co-named...

