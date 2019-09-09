15 Minutes With Cruise's General Counsel

Law360 (September 9, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT) -- As part of his general counsel role at Cruise, the self-driving car company backed by General Motors and SoftBank, Matt Gipple views educating the public about automated vehicles as one of his top priorities. Matt Gipple Currently: General counsel, Cruise Previously: Judicial law clerk, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Law school: Stanford Law School "It's a pretty surprising thing when you see a car with the person in it, but their hands aren't on the wheel and it's driving itself," he said in a recent interview with Law360. "Some people are really trusting of them, and some people are really...

