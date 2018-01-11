Fed. Circ. Judge Tells USPTO Head To 'Get His Act Together'

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office head Andrei Iancu needs to "get his act together" by learning the difference between "joinder" and "consolidation" when sorting out sticky patent disputes, a Federal Circuit judge said from the bench on Wednesday. Federal statute gives the agency head broad discretion to consolidate cases that land before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the USPTO's administrative court. But that power doesn't necessarily extend to joinder, when another party wants to join a petition that's already in motion, U.S. Circuit Judge S. Jay Plager said. "So the director needs to get his act together to make sure he...

