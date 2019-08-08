Wilson Elser Sued By TransPerfect Over Unpaid Bills

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Document management and translation company TransPerfect Legal Solutions has filed suit against Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP in New York state court, alleging the firm has failed to pay up for more than $100,000 worth of services. The New York-based company said in a complaint filed Wednesday that Wilson Elser had 18 outstanding invoices dating from 2013 to 2016, even though the firm did not raise any issues with the work the company performed during that time. "TLS fully performed its obligations by providing the services referred to in the invoices on the projects as required by [Wilson Elser]," the...

