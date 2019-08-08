Compensation Rate Change Costs Insurer Hastings £8.4M

Law360, London (August 8, 2019, 4:14 PM BST) -- Hastings Group Holdings PLC said Thursday that its profits took an £8.4 million ($10.2 million) hit because it will pay out more compensation for personal injury cases after the government unexpectedly increased a key compensation rate by only a narrow margin. Hastings, which offers vehicle and home insurance, said that its operating profits for the first half of 2019 stood at £59.7 million. The East Sussex-headquartered insurer said this amount, which takes into account the group’s operating expenses, would have been £68.1 million if the government had increased the so-called Ogden rate to positive territory, as promised by the government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS