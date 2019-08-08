Israeli Medical Device Co. Raises $70M In IPO

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT) -- InMode Ltd.’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday after the Israeli developer and supplier of noninvasive medical devices priced its shares at the bottom of a projected range to raise $70 million in an initial public offering. The medical device company said in a late-Wednesday statement that it priced the 5 million ordinary shares it sold in the offering at $14 apiece. The offering, InMode said, is expected to close on Monday. According to Nasdaq’s website, the Nasdaq Global Select Market has the highest initial listing standards of any exchange in the world. InMode said Wednesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS