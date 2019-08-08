Aviation Magnate's Hacking Claim Barred From Fraud Trial

Law360, London (August 8, 2019, 7:09 PM BST) -- An aviation magnate won permission Thursday to file a $16 million hacking counterclaim against an Emirati state-owned investment authority, but a London judge refused to let it go to trial alongside the main fraud dispute in January. Judge Philip Kramer gave permission for Farhad Azima to file his counterclaim against Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, or RAKIA, alleging that the United Arab Emirates fund hacked his email accounts and leaked details about him on the internet. But the judge stayed those proceedings until the outcome of the three-week trial scheduled to start Jan. 28 in which RAKIA is seeking damages against Azima for...

