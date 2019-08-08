How LeClairRyan 'Got Lost In Empire-Building'

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The wind-down of LeClairRyan, announced Wednesday, was the culmination of an ambitious but ultimately disastrous strategy begun more than 10 years ago to grow the firm's national footprint and to challenge fundamental precepts about what a law firm could be. The story of how the Virginia-based national firm "got lost in empire-building," in the words of one former shareholder, was related to Law360 by 12 attorneys who left the firm at various points over the past 10 years and were granted anonymity to speak candidly about their experiences. "They never missed budget — until they did," another former shareholder said upon...

