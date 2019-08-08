Davis Polk Steers Cannabis Blank-Check Co.'s $250M IPO

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company focused on the cannabis industry, started trading on Thursday after pricing a $250 million initial public offering with guidance from Davis Polk. Silver Spike on Wednesday priced its IPO at $10 per unit for 25 million units, and began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol SSPKU, according to the company's regulatory filings. The company was formed to effect mergers, asset acquisitions, share exchanges and other business combinations with a focus on businesses in the cannabis industry, according to its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The company's sponsor is...

