Woodbridge CEO Pleads Guilty To Running $1.3B Fraud

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:34 AM EDT) -- Former Woodbridge Group owner and CEO Robert H. Shapiro pled guilty Wednesday to charges that he orchestrated a fraud scheme that swindled more than 7,000 investors out of $1.3 billion. Shapiro, 61, pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud and one count of tax evasion based on his failure to pay more than $6 million in taxes from 2000 to 2005. Shapiro and his wife also agreed to forfeit a number of assets, including valuable artwork, an extensive wine collection, jewelry and a vintage convertible car, according to prosecutors. He is scheduled to be...

