New DOL Opinion Letters Tackle Law Enforcement Pay Issues

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor unveiled three new opinion letters Thursday, including one that says volunteer sheriff deputies can do paid security work without losing their volunteer status and another that deals with how to tally overtime for workers who perform both firefighting and law enforcement duties. A new trio of opinion letters from the DOL answers questions about law enforcement pay. One of the opinion letters, which were issued by DOL Wage and Hour Division Administrator Cheryl Stanton, tells the representative of a county sheriff's office that volunteer reserve officers performing security work for third parties — often through a...

