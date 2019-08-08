CITIC Closes 4th China-Focused Buyout Fund At $2.8B

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.’s private equity unit on Thursday said it closed its fourth buyout fund with $2.8 billion in commitments that will be used to target the health care and industrial sectors. CITIC Capital Partners said it closed the fund, CITIC Capital China Partners IV LP, at its hard cap and brought its total assets under management to more than $26 billion. CITIC said the fund received support from new and existing investors from a pool of pension and sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, family offices and fund-of-funds. “Despite the current global and domestic headwinds, we continue to...

