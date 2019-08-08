Kirkland, Lauletta Birnbaum Guide $1.6B IPipeline Sale

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC announced on Thursday that it was selling off Pennsylvania-based software provider iPipeline to Roper Technologies Inc. in a $1.6 billion deal orchestrated with assistance from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Lauletta Birnbaum LLC. The deal ends a four-year affiliation between Thoma Bravo and iPipeline during which the company grew into what Thoma Bravo said in a statement was one of the leading providers of cloud-based software to the life insurance and financial services sectors. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished working in partnership with … the iPipeline management team,” Thoma Bravo managing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS