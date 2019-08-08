Australia Says Cheese Co. Merger Smells Kind Of Funny

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Australia’s competition authority said Thursday that it's worried about a Canadian dairy company's plan to snap up the cheese business of a Tasmanian competitor, which it says could hurt dairy farmers on the remote island. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission announced it had preliminary concerns that Saputo Inc.’s proposed buy of Lion Dairy & Drinks’ cheese-making business could have a disproportionate effect on the farmers in Tasmania, where the plants are located. “The market for the acquisition of raw milk in Tasmania is already concentrated,” the commission said. “The proposed acquisition would combine processing plants of the second and third...

