London Business School Sues RSA Insurance, Zurich For £5M

Law360, London (August 14, 2019, 2:12 PM BST) -- London Business School has launched legal proceedings against four insurers, including RSA and Zurich, seeking to recover £5 million ($6.1 million) in losses allegedly caused by their now-defunct engineering client in connection with the construction of a new learning center. The school, which offers postgraduate business degrees and short courses for executives, is suing Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC, Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd., MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd. and Zurich Insurance Public Limited Company in the High Court for £5.15 million in damages. London Business School says it suffered loss when the insurers’ client — Battle McCarthy Ltd., an engineering consultant...

