Guardian Life To Pay EPA $700K Over Colo. Superfund Site

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Guardian Life Insurance has agreed to pay $700,000 to partially compensate the federal government for cleaning up groundwater contamination stemming from a Colorado shopping center it previously owned, according to a proposed consent decree filed Thursday. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America has agreed to reimburse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for $700,000 in cleanup costs at a Superfund site caused by a hazardous chemical that seeped from a Colorado Springs shopping mall into the soil and local groundwater, forcing the closure of drinking wells and the construction of a water treatment facility, according to documents filed in Colorado federal court....

