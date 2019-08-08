Utah Supreme Court Won't Put Medical Cannabis Law To Vote

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The Utah Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to put the state’s law legalizing medical cannabis to a public vote, saying laws that pass with a supermajority in both legislative chambers are protected from referendum. Justice Paige Petersen, writing Wednesday’s opinion in favor of the governor, lieutenant governor and the Utah Legislature, said petitioners failed to prove the respondents violated the state constitution. Petitioners Bart Grant, Steven G. Maxfield and Daniel Newby should have also taken their arguments to a lower court instead of the state supreme court, she said. “Under the Utah Constitution, when both houses of the legislature...

