As LeClairRyan Folds, What Comes Next For Its Attorneys?

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Days after LeClairRyan stunned attorneys and staff with an email announcing it would close at the end of the month, firm leadership followed up on Friday with a twist of the knife: The firm won't fund COBRA benefits for ex-employees after its self-insured health plan lapses. An email firestorm ensued. "Folks are not particularly pleased," a current partner told Law360 on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Some people are sending emails like, 'I have my kids' doctors' appointments after Aug. 31. Does that mean those aren't going to be covered?'" The announcement added to mounting fears expressed by current employees...

