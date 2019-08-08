Email Management Co. Duped Consumers On Privacy: FTC

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Unroll.me Inc., a company that helps people manage their email list subscriptions but also sells users' purchasing data for profit, has settled with the Federal Trade Commission after allegations of deceiving consumers, the agency said Thursday. The service, which is owned by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Intelligence, misled its users by telling them that it needed access to their emails solely to track what newsletters they had signed up for, according to the FTC. The company did not mention that it also scanned user emails to find purchasing receipts they then sold to third parties for market research, the agency said....

