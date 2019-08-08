Chancery Halts Early Appeal Of Chase's $69M IP Royalty Bid

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Delaware chancellor on Wednesday denied patent licensing firm DataTreasury's request to appeal his July decision to allow Chase Bank's bid to recover a $69 million court-ordered royalty refund to proceed, ruling there is no need at this time for the Delaware Supreme Court to weigh in on Chase's suit. Last month, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard greenlighted the bulk of JPMorgan Chase Bank NA's suit, which says DataTreasury Corp. engaged in a "deliberate plan to drain the company of revenue" to foil the bank's collection of the patent royalty refund. The chancellor ruled that some of Chase's claims against DTC are...

