Wash. Judges Can't Pursue Records Suit On Public's Dime

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a group of state judges cannot appoint their own taxpayer-funded attorney in order to sue a county clerk in a dispute over digital record-keeping, saying that if the judges wanted to pursue legal action, it should be on their own dime. The high court ruled on Thursday that judges in Franklin County, Washington, had overstepped their authority by appointing a special deputy prosecuting attorney as part of their effort to force the clerk to maintain paper records, even after the Franklin County Superior Court switched to digital records. The judges' ability to make such...

