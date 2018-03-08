'My Grandmother Could Have Filed This,' Valeant Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (August 8, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Thursday that an attorney is entitled to bring a whistleblower False Claims Act suit alleging Valeant Pharmaceuticals fraudulently obtained a patent to block generic Apriso, saying the complaint appeared to come from public information and that “my grandmother could have filed this case." U.S. District Judge James Donato didn’t hold back Thursday as he pressed for reasons why he shouldn’t toss an FCA suit brought by patent attorney Zachary Silbersher against Valeant Pharmaceuticals. Judge Donato said he didn’t think the case could be brought under the FCA because it appeared to rely solely on publicly...

