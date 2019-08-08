Spurned Bidder Says It Can 'Save' Bankrupt Philly Hospital

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A rejected bidder for all or most assets of Philadelphia’s bankrupt Hahnemann University Hospital objected Thursday to the separate sale of the hospital's doctor residency program, arguing that Hahnemann “can be saved” by an overall, going-concern transaction. SBJ Group Inc. said in a court filing that it had notified Hahnemann parent Center City Healthcare LLC on Aug. 2 of its intent to submit an all-asset bid. It submitted one Wednesday, only to be told that it would not qualify for consideration. “Unfortunately,” SBJ said in its objection, “the debtors have proposed a rushed sale transaction that is both legally infirm and...

