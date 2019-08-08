NY Atty Group Ex-Worker Says Pregnancies Got Her Fired

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A former New York County Lawyers Association worker has lodged a discrimination suit claiming the bar association harassed her and increased her workload after her first pregnancy and abruptly canned her while she was on leave after her second pregnancy. Heidi Leibowitz hit her former employer with a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit in New York state court Wednesday, saying she was forced to do physically demanding work, such as getting boxes out of a basement, during her high-risk pregnancy in 2013 that she didn't have to do before she became pregnant. When Leibowitz — who worked as a fee dispute program administrator —...

