Globant Accused Of Defrauding Client On Software Project

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida collectibles company hit Globant SA with a lawsuit Thursday in Florida federal court accusing the international technology firm of a fraudulent scheme to cover up failures on a software development project and extort millions in additional fees. Sarasota-based Certified Collectibles Group, which provides independent grading services for coins, comic books and other collectibles, alleges that after Globant acquired the vendor it had originally hired to replace its internal software system, the companies agreed on a deadline and “fixed price” to complete the project. But despite repeated assurances that the work was on track, after receiving its last scheduled payment,...

