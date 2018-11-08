NM School Didn't Discriminate By Banning Medical Cannabis

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Parents who claimed a New Mexico public school system discriminated against their epileptic daughter by prohibiting her from using medical cannabis on school grounds did not adequately prove their claims, a federal judge said in an order tossing the claims. U.S. District Judge Kirtan Khalsa granted motions to dismiss Thursday to the Board of Education of Albuquerque Public Schools, the State of New Mexico and the New Mexico Public Education Department in a consolidated case involving claims under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the Rehabilitation Act. Lindsay Sledge and David Guba said their daughter has had life-threatening seizures since...

