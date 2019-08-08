Calif. Judge Program Escapes Retired Jurists' Age Bias Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Thursday tossed out an age-discrimination suit brought by three retired judges, finding their suit over new rules limiting retired judges' time spent working in a state assignment program is precluded by legislative immunity. Retired Judges Glenn Mahler, James H. Poole and Julie Conger hit the California Judicial Council and Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Akauye with the suit in May, claiming the new rules result in older judges being booted from the program, regardless of ability. Five more retired judges have since joined the suit as plaintiffs. The Judicial Council and Judge Cantil-Akauye fired back...

