How Can Men Lend A Hand With Gender Diversity In Law?

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Men can play a vital role in the efforts to improve diversity and inclusion in legal workplaces, in part because of their outsize representation in leadership ranks, according to panelists who spoke Thursday at the American Bar Association's Annual Meeting in San Francisco. NetApp general counsel Matthew Fawcett, Law Society of England and Wales president Simon Davis and U.S. Navy Deputy Assistant Judge Advocate General Thomas Leary offered up their thoughts at the meeting about the role they believe men can play in the fight to create a more diverse and inclusive legal profession. Morrison & Foerster of counsel Christin Hill...

