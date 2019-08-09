Malaysia Charges 17 Goldman Sachs Execs In Bond Scandal

Law360, London (August 9, 2019, 11:54 AM BST) -- Malaysia has filed criminal charges against 17 current and former senior bankers of the Goldman Sachs group after a multibillion-dollar corruption investigation at the 1MDB state investment fund, the country's attorney general said Friday. The charges were filed against directors of three of the bank's subsidiaries — Goldman Sachs International, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte — in connection with bond sales arranged by the U.S. banking giant for 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the state fund known as 1MDB, in 2012 and 2013. Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International in London, is among those charged. Prosecutors said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS